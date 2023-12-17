Metro
Sanwo-Olu unveils palliative scheme for traders in Lagos
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has launched a palliative scheme for low-income traders in the state.
The governor announced the scheme – Lagos Market Trader Money – when he unveiled a middle-level Fresh Food Agro Hub in the Mushin area of the state on Sunday.
In a post on his X handle, Sanwo-Olu said 15,000 traders across the 57 local councils in the state would get N50,000 as a grant in the first phase of the scheme.
He wrote: “Today, I launched a fresh palliative scheme in Lagos to support low-income traders. The Lagos Market Trader Money in its first phase will provide N50,000 business grants to 15,000 traders across our 57 local councils.
“This initiative aims to cushion the impact of economic challenges and empower small businesses.”
The governor pointed out that the Fresh Food Agro Hub aligned with his vision of a food security network in the state.
“The inauguration of the Fresh Food Agro Market in Mushin aligns with our vision for a coordinated food security network. Our roadmap prioritizes boosting food production, processing, and marketing. This facility maximises storage and offers consumers affordable fresh farm produce.
“This milestone facility signifies a turning point in Lagos’ food distribution system, paving the way for improved logistics and modernization of our markets.
“I am grateful for the support and appreciation from traders and community leaders in Mushin. The completion of this market project and the launch of Lagos Market Trader Money is a step towards bettering the lives of our market communities,” Sanwo-Olu added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...