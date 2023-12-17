Sanwo-Olu unveils palliative scheme for traders in Lagos

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has launched a palliative scheme for low-income traders in the state.

The governor announced the scheme – Lagos Market Trader Money – when he unveiled a middle-level Fresh Food Agro Hub in the Mushin area of the state on Sunday.

In a post on his X handle, Sanwo-Olu said 15,000 traders across the 57 local councils in the state would get N50,000 as a grant in the first phase of the scheme.

He wrote: “Today, I launched a fresh palliative scheme in Lagos to support low-income traders. The Lagos Market Trader Money in its first phase will provide N50,000 business grants to 15,000 traders across our 57 local councils.

“This initiative aims to cushion the impact of economic challenges and empower small businesses.”

The governor pointed out that the Fresh Food Agro Hub aligned with his vision of a food security network in the state.

“The inauguration of the Fresh Food Agro Market in Mushin aligns with our vision for a coordinated food security network. Our roadmap prioritizes boosting food production, processing, and marketing. This facility maximises storage and offers consumers affordable fresh farm produce.

“This milestone facility signifies a turning point in Lagos’ food distribution system, paving the way for improved logistics and modernization of our markets.

“I am grateful for the support and appreciation from traders and community leaders in Mushin. The completion of this market project and the launch of Lagos Market Trader Money is a step towards bettering the lives of our market communities,” Sanwo-Olu added.

