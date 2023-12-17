Two dead, one injured in another accident on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Two men died in a lone accident near the Iperu Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Sunday.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Florence Okpe, confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta.

She said a woman also sustained injuries in the accident that occurred at 2:38 p.m., on the highway.

The FRSC spokesperson said the accident occurred after the driver of the car lost control of the wheel and rained into drainage by the roadside.

Okpe said: “One vehicle was involved with registration number JJJ 25 HS, a Toyota car with silver colour.

“The injured victim was taken to Victory Hospital in Ogere for medical attention while the deceased were deposited at FOS morgue in Ipara.”

