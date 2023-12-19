Ogun shuts down company for violating environmental rules

Solar Energy Ventures Industry Enterprise, Sango-Ota, Ogun State, has been shut down by the state government over an alleged violation of environmental rules.

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Environment and the Chairman Special Task Force Committee on Environment, Farouk Akintunde, during an inspection, said the company was working at variance with the laid down rules and regulations governing establishments or companies in the state.

Akintunde, in a statement on Monday, said: “Ogun State Government is friendly to all industries and companies in the state, but at the same time, will not condone activities of companies that negate extant rules and regulations guiding its operations.

Read also: Over 1,000 Nigerians stranded in UK with fake employment offers –IOM

“The company on two occasions has been found not complying with the rules, in line with the modus operandi of the ministry. When the company was visited, many regulations were violated; they were given an action plan but the company refused to abide by it.

“At a time, officials were denied entry into the company for inspection, coupled with various petitions received from affected and concerned residents on pollution, which stipulates violation of Section 22 and section 39 of the extant regulations.”

The governor’s aide also warned that the present administration would not allow companies to put the lives of others at risk, pointing out that the government had provided infrastructure and an enabling environment for industries to come on board, and it should be reciprocated by complying with laws of the land.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now