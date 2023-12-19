Ondo court jails pastor, five others for breach of peace

An Ondo State High Court, sitting in Akure, has sentenced six people to two years imprisonment for violence and breach of peace in the coastal community of Ayetoro in Ilaje Local Government Area of the state.

The six who were convicted on Monday, are Oluwambe Ojagbohunmi, who claimed to be the spiritual leader of the community, Victor Akinluwa, Isaac Ikuyelorimi, Lawrence Lemamu, George Eyekole and Segun Okenla.

The six were arrested by the police on January 11, 2018, over the violence that erupted in the riverine community where people were injured and property destroyed. They were also charged to court on 10-counts bordering on violence and breach of peace.

The prosecution counsel, Babatunde Falodun, at the beginning of the trial, slammed a 10-count charge against Ojagbohumi, Victor Akinluwa, Isaac Ikuyelorimi, Lawrence Lemamu, George Eyekole and Segun Okenla over the violence that erupted in Aiyetoro on January 11, 2018.

Read also: Former minister, Tallen, in trouble over comment on court judgment, barred from holding public office

According to the prosecution, the offence committed by the convicts was contrary to Section 451 of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

One of the convicts, George Eyekole, however, was charged with an attempt to murder one Olu Obolo by shooting him with a gun during the crisis, contrary to Section 320 of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

Though the suspects pleaded not guilty to all the charges preferred against them, the court convicted them of malicious damage of property contrary to Section 37 of the Criminal Code, laws of the state.

In his judgment, Justice David Kolawole found the convicts guilty of the offence and sentenced them to two years with hard labour.

The judge specifically sentenced Eyekole to five years in prison with hard labour for the attempted murder of Obolo during the mayhem.

The judge also gave them, except Eyekole, an option of a fine of N50,000, for the offences committed. The judge also asked them to pay N300.000 each as compensation for the damaged property.

According to Justice Kolawole, the convicts would be held responsible for any further breach of peace in the community and if they opted to pay the fine, the fine would be returned in case of violation of the peace accord.

“If there is a breach of peace in the community and any of the convicts is charged to court, the prison term that had been suspended, through the payment of the fine, will be reinstated and the fine paid will be refunded by the government,” the judge ruled.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now