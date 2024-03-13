Reps pass bill seeking to establish construction institute for second reading

A bill seeking the establishment of the National Institute of Construction, Itele, Ogun State, passed Second Reading on the floor of the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

Titled “A bill for an act to establish the National Institute of Construction Technology and Management, Itele, Ogun State and for Related Matters” it seeks to provide a legal framework for the establishment and administration of the institute.

The bill, sponsored by the member representing Ijebu North/Ijebu East/Ogun Waterside Federal Constituency, Ogun State, Joseph Adegbesan, seeks, among others, to provide facilities and encourage research to aid Nigeria’s development in the areas of construction, technology and management.

Adegbesan, while leading the debate on the general principles of the bill, noted that the proposed legislation is borne out of the need to “Provide for courses and to provide full-time courses of instruction and training in Construction Technology, Engineering Technology, Applied Sciences, Management Sciences and other fields of study for the residents of Itele, Ogun State and for Nigerians in general.”

The lawmaker, who noted that when established, the institute would develop the technological skills of Nigerians, also added that the institute would be administered in conformity with international best practice.

The proposed legislation is made up of seven parts and sub-divided into 25 clauses, comprising establishment provisions, functions and powers of the institute and its governing council, staff of the institute, discipline of staff members and students of the institute, among others.

Adegbesan further argued in favour of the proposed technology institute, saying, “This move is geared towards providing technical know-how in the field of construction, engineering, and management to boost the level of our technological manpower.”

