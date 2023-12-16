Sanwo-Olu approves 35K wage award, end-of-year bonus for Lagos workers

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved a N35,000 wage award for public servants in the state.

The state’s Head of Service, Bode Agoro, who confirmed this in a circular with reference number CIR/HOS/’23/Vol. 1/ 109, said the governor also approved the payment of 50 percent of basic salary as an end-of-year bonus for all political appointees and public servants and employees of local governments and local council development areas.

The circular was seen by journalists on Saturday.

Also expected to benefit from the gesture are the staff of Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and the Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps.

According to the circular, the end-of-year bonus and the wage award would be paid alongside the December salary and are non-taxable.

It read: “As part of the present administration’s continuous appreciation of the contributions of all public servants towards the advancement of the state and its unrelenting commitment to the welfare of its workforce, it is hereby notified for general information that Mr. Governor has graciously approved the payment of 50% of basic salary as end-of-year bonus for all political appointees and public servants, including employees of local governments and local council development areas, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board and Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps.

“In the same vein, Mr. Governor has further approved the implementation of the wage award (palliative) pending the review of the national minimum wage.

“Therefore, the 50% of basic salary as an end-of-year Bonus, as well as the wage award palliative), will be paid alongside the December 2023 salary as a ‘non-taxable element.

“Sequel to the foregoing, public servants are implored to continually strive for excellence in providing qualitative service delivery to the people of the State in line with Mr Governor’s THEMES+ Agenda.

“Accordingly, all heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies are hereby enjoined to note the content of this circular and give it the service-wide publicity it deserves.”

