NCDC confirms outbreak of dengue fever in Sokoto

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed the outbreak of dengue fever in Sokoto State.

In a statement posted on its website and signed by its Director-General, Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, on Saturday, the agency said 71 suspected and 13 confirmed cases had been defected in the state since November.

However, no fatalities had been recorded in the state.

The cases, according to NCDC, were reported in three local government areas of the state.

These are – Sokoto South (60), Wamako (3) and Dange Shuni (1).

Dengue or break-bone fever as it is commonly called is a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes to people. It is more common in tropical and subtropical climates.

Most people who get dengue won’t have symptoms. But for those that do, the most common symptoms are high fever, headache, body aches, nausea and rash.

The statement read: “The NCDC-led multi-sectoral National Emerging Viral Haemorrhagic Diseases Technical Working Group collaborating with partners and relevant stakeholders, has conducted a rapid risk assessment to guide in-country preparedness activities.

“The NEVHD TWG coordinates preparedness efforts for Ebola virus disease and other emerging viral haemorrhagic fever diseases.

“There is currently adequate in-country capacity (including technical, health workforce, and diagnostic) to respond effectively in the event of a large-scale outbreak. Nigeria has also responded to viral haemorrhagic fever epidemics like the Ebola Outbreak in 2014 and subsequently Lassa fever.

“This has built our preparedness and response capabilities for viral haemorrhagic fevers like the dengue virus over the years.

“Currently, there is a diagnostics capacity for the dengue virus at the NCDC National Reference Laboratory in Abuja and the Usman Dan Fodio University Sokoto Teaching Hospital Laboratory Centre for Human and Zoonotic Virology.

“However, the NCDC will proceed to optimise existing Lassa fever testing laboratories and others within the NCDC national laboratory network for DENV diagnosis to improve preparedness and readiness in the event of a large-scale outbreak.”

