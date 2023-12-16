Nigerian govt dismisses claim on resurgence of COVID-19

The Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, on Friday, dismissed rumours about the resurgence of COVID-19 in the country.

He spoke at the maiden public lecture series of the Federal University of Health Sciences in Otukpo, Benue State.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday warned about the resurgence of COVID-19 in Benue State.

The United Nations health agency pointed out that 25 new instances of COVID-19 infection had been reported in the state.

READ ALSO: WHO warns about resurgence of COVID-19 in Benue State

Pate, who was represented at the event by his Senior Special Adviser, Emmanuel Oduh, said there was no scientific evidence to claim on the resurgence of the pandemic which killed over 3,000 Nigerians between 2000 and 2022 in the country.

He added that Nigeria had successfully combated pandemics in the past.

The minister said: “The diagnosis of COVID is a scientific process. It is not something that is subjective and you speculate about. There could be speculations but once investigations are conducted and it is confirmed that it is not a case of COVID, it is not COVID.

“First, there came the Ebola virus. Nigeria was number one or thereabouts in its control. And then in COVID-19, we did not fare badly at all. Our performance despite the status of our health sector, is among the best in the world.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now