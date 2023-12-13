WHO warns about resurgence of COVID-19 in Benue State

Benue State has reported 25 new instances of COVID-19 infections, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), on Tuesday.

As a result, the WHO advises individuals to protect themselves by being vaccinated against the virus, which is still highly contagious.

The World Health Organisation, WHO, Surveillance Officer, for Benue state, Ogechukwu Chigbo made this known at a one-day Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, and Media Engagement/Orientation meeting on COVID-19 Ramp up in Makurdi.

The surveillance officer urged people to take advantage of the COVID-19 immunisations to protect themselves from the virus, but noted that the infection was still widespread.

Read Also: Otti presents 2024 budget estimate of N567.2bn in Abia

Chigbo said, “The problem is that there are a lot of negative rumours about COVID-19 vaccine. There is need to ensure that everybody gets vaccinated because this is the period that we record outbreaks. And the reason why people are not coming down with the virus is because of the vaccine.

“People should come out and get vaccinated because those dying of COVID when the vaccine is available are committing suicide. On our part we cannot allow people to die because they do not know that the vaccine is there to protect them. There is enough vaccine to protect everyone.

“This year we recorded 25 cases in Benue, though no fatalities that is the more reason why we must all come out and get vaccinated.”

She pointed out that the global organisation had decided to integrate COVID-19 vaccination into the routine immunisation exercise to further drive the courage in the state.

According to her “we have been implementing series of campaigns on COVID-19. We have had phases of it and we have been experiencing some challenges and since we are not able to reach at least 70 percent in Benue, it is better to have the vaccine integrated as part of the routine immunisation.

“We felt that if we routinise COVID-19 vaccine it would help alot but that might also not be effective if we don’t back it up with sensitisation. We are aware that so many people have negative impression about the vaccine but the vaccine is safe. The vaccine will protect you from coming down with severe infection. That is why we must all get ourselves vaccinated it is available in all health facilities that provide routine immunisation and it is free.

“We are encouraging everyone in Benue from 18 years and above to present themselves for vaccination. Luckily we have the Johnson and Johnson vaccine which is given just once.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now