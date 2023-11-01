Reps give AGF 72 hours to submit report on N100bn COVID-19 intervention funds

The House of Representatives has issued the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Mrs. Oluwatoyin Madein, a 72-hour ultimatum to submit a detailed report on how the N100 billion COVID-19 intervention funds released by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) between 2020 and 2022 was spent.

The House Committee on Public Accounts led by its Chairman, Hon. Bamidele Salam, which issued the ultimatum in Abuja on Tuesday, took exception to the AGF’s refusal to comply with the resolution of the Committee to submit the report on 27th October, 2023.

While briefing members of the Committee, Salam said the House had mandated the Committee to investigate the expenditure incurred under the COVID-19 interventions especially in the year 2020 and up to 2022.

“A letter was written to the Accountant General to furnish the Committee with details of all releases pursuant to the provisions of the Appropriation Act as well as other interventions captured by the release from Central Bank of Nigeria to different Ministries, Departments and agenci6es of Government,” he said.

“That letter, I was duly informed showed that submission was expected on or before October 27, 2023.

“As we speak, that input has not been received from the office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

“That is a very, very important document that will guide our proceedings on the investigation the house mandated us to carry out within a timeframe.

“We said on or before 27th if there are any objective reasons why she couldn’t meet up with that date, she should communicate to this committee to ask for the extension of time.”

The Committee therefore, directed the AGF to transmit the report before the close of work on Friday, 3rd November, 2023.

A member of the Committee, Hon. Nyampa Dauda Zakari, while debating on the raised motion, commended the role of the National Assembly in exposing the corruption in the utilisation of public funds.

He lamented that the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the loss of lives, jobs and economic opportunities for millions of homes in different parts of the world including Nigeria.

“The House notes that the COVID–19 pandemic disrupted economic activities, leading to global measures such as lockdowns, travel restrictions, business closures, and government shutdowns to control the virus’s spread.

“The House is cognizant that the disruption of economic activities necessitated the introduction of various programs, policies, and interventions to alleviate and boost the economies of families, small businesses, and public corporations.

“The House is concerned that the lack of proper accountability of funds allocated for COVID-19 intervention by the Federal Government and global donor agencies could potentially lead to negative economic ratings and loss of opportunities for Nigeria,” Hon. Zakari noted.

