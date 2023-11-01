Appeal Court sacks former gov, Suswam, as senator for Benue North

The momentary victory of former Benue State Governor, Gabriel Suswam has been upturned by the Court of Appeal which affirmed the victory of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Emmanuel Udende as the validly elected person to represent Benue North Senatorial District.

The Court reversed the decision of the Benue State National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal which sacked the APC candidate in favour of Suswam of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The appellate court, in a unanimous decision by a three-member panel of Justices, said it was satisfied that Suswam, a former governor of Benue State, was not the validly elected person to represent Benue North at the Senate.

The court also faulted the judgement of the Benue State National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal, which returned Suswam to the Senate, after it nullified the election Udende.

According to the appellate court, the tribunal wrongly evaluated the evidence that was presented before it by the parties in the matter and thereby arrived at an erroneous conclusion that upheld the petition Suswam filed to challenge Udende’s election victory.

Consequently, the court voided the judgement of the tribunal, saying it found merit in the appeal that was lodged before it by the APC candidate.

“The judgement of the tribunal delivered on 8/9/2023 is hereby set aside.

“The return of the Appellant as the winner of the Benue North East senatorial election that was held on February 25 is hereby affirmed.

“Parties are to bear their respective cost,” the appellate court held in its lead verdict that was delivered by Justice Abimbola Osarugue Obaseki Adejumo, who led the panel.

