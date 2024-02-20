Politics
Tribunal dismisses APP petition challenging Gov Ododo’s election in Kogi
The Kogi State governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday, dismissed the petition filed by the Action Peoples Party (APP) challenging Governor Ahmed Ododo’s victory in the November 11, 2023 governorship election in the state.
APP had in the petition number: EPR/KG/GOV/02/2023 filed on December 1, 2023, challenged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declaration of Ododo as the validly elected governor of Kogi State.
The three-member panel headed by Justice Ado Birnin–Kudu dismissed the petition following its withdrawal by counsel for APP, Daniel Edeachi.
The governor’s counsel, Ibrahim Muhammed (SAN), his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, DC Denwigwe (SAN), and that of INEC, Kanu Agabi (SAN), did not oppose the application.
The tribunal consequently dismissed the petition.
Hearing in the remaining three petitions continues.
