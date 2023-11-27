Kogi APC in counter claim, alleges SDP making plans to attack INEC office

The Governorship Campaign Council of the Kogi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the general public to hold the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the state responsible if anything untoward happens to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Office in Lokoja.

According to the Campaign Council, the party was convinced that the false alarm raised by the SDP over a purported planned attack on the INEC office was to cover up the party’s sinister motive of razing down the INEC office and turning around to blame it on the APC “as they know they have no evidence to substantiate their characteristic lies about the credibility of the Kogi State Governorship Poll that has been adjudged as the best in the democratic history of our dear state.”

The Director of Media and Publicity of the campaign council, Kingsley Fanwo said this in a statement on Sunday night.

Fanwo said: “Their clandestine move to cover up their propaganda-fuelled claims about the election is well documented as we call on security agencies to fortify security around the Offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission across the state.

“No amount of propaganda can help their baseless, senseless, unsubstantiated claims after their scorecard at the Poll was at complete variance with their boastful pre-election posture. They have resorted to attacking INEC and everyone except themselves. Such is the sorry state of a party and its candidate who lacks the political pedigree to challenge the politically rooted APC in Kogi State.

“Despite their intimidation and blood-letting rampage in some parts of the state, INEC conducted a credible, free and fair election and the security agencies also ensured that the votes of the people counted.

“We commend Kogites for standing up to ethnic bigots by responding resoundingly with votes that reflected our unity as a people.

“No one is afraid of the legal challenge of the SDP. They failed to win the election, failed to steal ballot boxes, failed to disunite our state and our people. They were in the race to fail endlessly.”

The ruling party in the state was responding to a statement earlier on Sunday where the SDP claimed that it had uncovered plans to burn down INEC Office in Kogi State.

“It has come to our notice via gravevines that there is an urgent need for security to be beefed around the Kogi State INEC office in order to avert the sinister plot to burn down the office by mandate bandits,” the party also said in a statement signed by Isaiah Ijele, DG, New Media, MuriSam Campaign Council.

