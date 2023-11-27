Abuja-bound flight diverted to Asaba because of bad weather —United Airlines

The management of United Airlines has clarified that its Abuja-bound flight was diverted to Asaba because of bad weather.

Controversies were stirred earlier on Sunday after an air traveller with the name Peacock and X handle @dawisu had raised an alarm that their flight scheduled for Abuja ‘mistakenly’ found itself in Asaba after the pilot was given the wrong flight plan.

“Nigeria my country, we departed Lagos about an hour ago on @flyunitedng to Abuja and upon arrival, the cabin crew confidently announced that we’ve arrived Abuja only for us to realise we landed in Asaba. Apparently, our pilot was given the wrong flight plan from Lagos.”

Reacting to this, Achilleus Chud-Uchegbe, Head of Corporate Communications, United Nigeria Airlines, clarified that contrary to reports on social media the airline’s pilot was not given a wrong flight plan.

Rather, Uchegbe said bad weather forced the airline to be diverted to Asaba and that the information being portrayed on social media was false.

The statement titled “Temporary Diversion Of Flight To Asaba” reads;

“A United Nigeria Airlines flight, NUA 0504, operating from the MM2 in Lagos enroute Abuja on Sunday, November 26, 2023, was temporarily diverted to the Asaba International Airport due to poor destination weather.

At all material times, the Pilot of the aircraft was aware of the temporary diversion and was properly briefed. However, a wrong announcement was made by the cabin crew upon landing safely in Asaba, creating confusion among the passengers. Meanwhile, the aircraft has landed safely in Abuja following an improvement in destination weather.

United Nigeria Airlines remains committed to ensuring the safety of its passengers at all times” the statement reads.

By Babajide Okeowo

