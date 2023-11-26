NDLEA arrests three at Osun illicit drug party

The National Agency for Drug and Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operatives on Saturday arrested three persons during a raid of a lounge in Osogbo, Osun State.

The lounge was the venue of an illicit drug party in the state.

The operatives arrested some of the organisers who were found with drug exhibits during the raid.

The NDLEA Head of Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi who confirmed the news in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the raid followed a credible report that a night party tagged: “Unholy Alliance for Stoners and Drunkards’’ was to be held at the lounge.

He said different types of illicit substances were to be sold and consumed by the revellers at the party.

Babafemi said: “Soon after the organisers began to gather at Berrymist Lounge located at Ofatedo Area of Osogbo to start the party, NDLEA operatives swooped in on them.

“The operatives arrested the organisers and seized illicit substances and drug paraphernalia from them.

“Those arrested included Ikotu Omolayo (25), Fola Olabode (30) and Akorede Adunni Ajibola (22). The management of the lounge has been invited for investigation.

“This comes on the heels of an earlier raid on Thursday, November 23 at Area 5 Forest Reserve, Ile-Ife, also in Osun where operatives recovered 156kg of Indian hemp.”

