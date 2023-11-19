NDLEA arrests Abuja drug kingpin, Ibrahim Momoh, seven years after jail break

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, arrested Ibrahim Momoh, also known as Ibrahim Bendel, seven years after he escaped from prison custody after being found guilty of drug dealing.

The raid took place at his hideout in Filin Dabo, Dei-Dei area of the national capital. Ibrahim Momoh is a well-known distributor of illicit substances within the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday issued by the spokesperson for the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi.

Momoh was first arrested on 27th November 2014 with cannabis sativa weighing 385.1kgs, prosecuted, convicted and sentenced to seven and a half years in prison on 22nd July 2015.

While serving his jail term at Kuje, he escaped from prison custody on 16th May 2016.

However, following credible intelligence, NDLEA operatives on 20th November 2022 stormed the warehouse of the fleeing ex-convict, Momoh, and recovered 81 jumbo bags of cannabis weighing 1,278kgs.

The store was located within his poultry farm in the Dei-Dei area of the FCT.

The statement in part said, “Seven years after he escaped from prison custody following his conviction for drug dealing, a notorious major distributor of illicit substances within the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Ibrahim Momoh, popularly known as Ibrahim Bendel, has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA during a raid of his hideout at Filin Dabo, Dei-Dei area of the FCT.

“Ibrahim Momoh was first arrested on November 27, 2014, with cannabis sativa weighing 385.1kgs, prosecuted, convicted, and sentenced to seven and a half years in prison on July 22, 2015, but while serving his jail term at Kuje, he escaped from prison custody on 16th May 2016.

“Though Momoh was not around at the time, his warehouse manager, 55-year-old Ghanaian Richard Forson Gordon, was arrested, prosecuted, and sentenced to two years in jail. The Agency, after that, declared Ibrahim Momoh wanted.

“The manhunt for the drug lord paid off on 5th November 2023 when operatives again raided his hideout at Filin Dabo, Dei-Dei area of Abuja where he was arrested with 56.9kgs of cannabis sativa and 42.7 grams of Diazepam.”

