Police arrests suspected killer of poly student in Kwara

Police operatives in Kwara have arrested one suspect in connection with the death of a student of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Toyin Bamidele.

The 23-year-old, a Higher National Diploma (HND) student at the institution, was found dead in her apartment located outside the polytechnic campus on November 16.

The state Commissioner of Police, Victor Olaiya, who confirmed the development in a statement issued on Sunday by the spokesperson for the state police command, Folake Oyinloye, said the suspect is currently helping police in its investigation.

The CP said: “Preliminary investigation at the scene revealed some marks of violence on the face and neck regions of the body.

“The body was removed to Wale Clinic and Hospital, where the deceased was certified dead by a medical practitioner.

“The body of the deceased has been deposited in the mortuary for autopsy.

“One suspect has been apprehended in connection with the case. He is presently helping the police in the investigation.

“The command wishes to advise members of the public to be conscious and vigilant during this period, as evil men are prowling looking for what and who to devour.”

