Navy intercepts 50 sacks of cannabis worth N70m in Lagos

Operatives of the Forward Operating Base (FOB), Nigerian Navy, on Sunday intercepted 50 sacks of cannabis sativa worth N70 million at Gbethrome community in the Badagry area of Lagos.

The FOB Base Operations Officer, Lt. Commodore Kelly Umoru, told journalists the operatives seized the items at an uncompleted building near the beach on Sunday morning.

Umoru said: “The operation followed a tip-off about the activities of some suspected smugglers in the area.

“You will recall that on November 9, 2023, the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Navy Command Operations, Rear Admiral Mustapha Hussan, flagged off an operation codenamed “Water Guard” line with the Chief of Naval Staff’s directive.

“FOB Badagry on Sunday, November 19, acting on credible human intelligence, stormed Gbethrome and discovered 50 sacks of suspected cannabis sativa stored in an abandoned building near the beach.

“Each of the sacks contains about 200 parcels. The market value of the items is N70 million.”

