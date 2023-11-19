Police denies reported killing of operatives in Imo

A video circulating on social media that appears to show the attack and killing of police personnel at Emekuku in the Owerri North Council Area of Imo State on Friday, November 17, 2023, has been refuted by the Imo State Police Command.

According to a statement issued in Owerri on Saturday by Henry Okoye, the police spokesman, there was no information about any attack or police officer’s death in Imo State.

The Ebonyi State Police Command had released a statement verifying the attack, the police spokesman said, adding that a vigorous manhunt was underway to find the thugs responsible for the heinous deed. The incident captured on camera took place at Nwofe Road, on the outskirts of Abakiliki Town.

Hoodlums had reportedly killed two policemen attached to the Ebonyi State Police Command.

The victims were said to be part of a patrol team that was on surveillance in the area.

A statement from the police spokesperson in the state, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident, adding that another operative was injured in the attack.

In his statement, Okoye said: “The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, calls on the general public to disregard the misinformation as circulated by rumour peddlers and miscreants whose stock in trade is to circulate false information capable of causing panic and apprehension amongst the good people of Imo State.

“The CP encourages Imolites to go about their lawful business without any form of fear or intimidation, as the command under his watch is relentless in ensuring the maximum safety and security of the law-abiding residents in the state as well as in sustaining the already established peace and nightlife in the state.”

The CP beckoned on ‘Ndi Imo’ to continue to cooperate with the police and other sister security agencies in the state by reporting any suspicious person or clandestine activities observed in their vicinity to the nearest police station.

He also called on the media to continue to cooperate with the command by reporting verified and credible news to the public.

