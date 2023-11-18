Lagos govt begins demolition of distressed buildings in Ebute-Metta

The Lagos State government on Saturday commenced the demolition of distressed buildings in the Ebute-Metta area of the state.

The exercise followed the collapse of a two-storey building at Oloto Street, off Borno Way in Ebute Metta on Thursday.

The state’s Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Oluyinka Olumide, who monitored the exercise, said occupants of the affected buildings were served notices but refused to vacate them.

He urged owners of distressed buildings to pull down the structures to prevent an avoidable loss of lives in the state.

Olumide said: “The primary responsibility of government is to protect lives, so we cannot wait and allow the buildings to collapse and kill people.”

On his part, the General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Gbolahan Oki, said the demolition of distressed structures in the area had become necessary because of the danger the structures posed to residents.

