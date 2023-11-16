One dead, seven families displaced as two-storey building collapses in Lagos

An 80-year-old woman died in a building collapse in the Ebute-Metta area of Lagos on Thursday.

The Territorial Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, who confirmed the news to journalists in Lagos, said seven families were displaced in the incident.

Farinloye said the building had shown signs of distress for a long time and finally collapsed partially on Thursday morning.

He said two households were fortunate to escape from the building shortly before the incident occurred at about 7.45 a.m.

Farinloye said: “It was reported that the two storey building located at No 34, Oloto Street, off Borno way, Ebute Metta, Lagos Mainland Local Government Area with GPS coordinates: N6°28’42.09 – E3°23’11.09 had been showing signs of distressed earlier.

“In order to prevent further threats to the residents of the neighbourhood, the officials of Lagos State Building Control Agency have commenced immediate and tactical demolitions of the remaining parts of the building.”

