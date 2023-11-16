News
One dead, seven families displaced as two-storey building collapses in Lagos
An 80-year-old woman died in a building collapse in the Ebute-Metta area of Lagos on Thursday.
The Territorial Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, who confirmed the news to journalists in Lagos, said seven families were displaced in the incident.
Farinloye said the building had shown signs of distress for a long time and finally collapsed partially on Thursday morning.
He said two households were fortunate to escape from the building shortly before the incident occurred at about 7.45 a.m.
READ ALSO: Workers trapped as seven-storey building collapses in Lagos
Farinloye said: “It was reported that the two storey building located at No 34, Oloto Street, off Borno way, Ebute Metta, Lagos Mainland Local Government Area with GPS coordinates: N6°28’42.09 – E3°23’11.09 had been showing signs of distressed earlier.
“In order to prevent further threats to the residents of the neighbourhood, the officials of Lagos State Building Control Agency have commenced immediate and tactical demolitions of the remaining parts of the building.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...