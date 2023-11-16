News
Senate summons service chiefs over insecurity
The Senate on Thursday summoned the service chiefs over the country’s security challenges.
This followed the adoption of a motion moved by Senator Abdulaziz Yar’Adua at the plenary in Abuja.
The military chiefs are to brief the lawmakers on measures taken to address the problem.
Yar’Adua, who led the debate on the motion, said the fight against insecurity requires the collaboration of all security agencies in the country.
He said: “Nigeria has various security agencies aside from the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the Nigeria Police Force. These include the Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Correctional Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, and other authorised Civilian Task Forces.
“Nigeria has other key security services that oversee both internal and external threats: the Department of State Service, the Defence Intelligence Agency, and the National Intelligence Agency.”
In its resolution, the Senate commended the security agents for their efforts to rid the country of terrorists and other criminal elements.
The upper legislative chamber urged the security agencies to improve their inter-operational synergy and coordination in a bid to tackle the problem.
