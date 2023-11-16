IGP redeploys Bayelsa CP after alleged role in recent elections

The redeployment of CP Tolani Alausa, the Commissioner of Police for Bayelsa State, has been ordered by Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, on Thursday.

There were a series of protests in Yenagoa, the state capital, for the redeployment of CP Alausa over his alleged bias in the build-up to last Saturday’s election.

Consequently, IGP Egbetokun mandated the deployment of a new Commissioner of Police, CP Alonyenu Francis Idu, to take charge of the Bayelsa State Police command.

A statement issued on Thursday by the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Asinim Butswat, said, “The Bayelsa State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that a new Commissioner of Police has been posted to the State. He is CP Alonyenu Francis Idu.

“The CP has officially assumed duty as the 37th Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command, having taken over from CP Tolani H. Alausa psc, who has been redeployed to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

“The CP hails from Benue State and was appointed to the Nigeria Police Force in 1992 as cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police. He is a seasoned Police Officer with vast experience in Operations, such as Police Mobile Force, insurgency and Banditry operations, investigation in counter-terrorism, Fraud and other money laundering-related crimes.

“The CP solicits for the Cooperation of the good people of Bayelsa state. He also reassures that the Police Command, under his watch, will ensure the protection of lives and property, guarantee public safety and sustain social harmony.”

