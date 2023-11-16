REVOKED ﻿VISAS: Saudi govt opens up, says deported Nigerians submitted incorrect information,

The Saudi Arabian government has finally shed more light on the controversy surrounding the deportation of some Nigerians upon entry into the Kingdom recently.

According to the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia, the visas of the 177 Air Peace passengers from Nigeria upon Arrival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia were cancelled for violating the country’s entry rules.

The Saudi authorities defended the deportation in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Saudi Embassy in Abuja where it stated that the deported Nigerians submitted incorrect information to obtain a category of visa that did not apply to them, which was discovered upon their arrival.

The statement reads, “The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Abuja would like to make a clarification about the media reports and social media releases concerning the deportation of Nigerian citizens at the point of entry into the Kingdom.

READ ALSO:Nigerian govt probes cancellation of 264 passengers’ visas to Saudi Arabia

“The passengers, who were denied entry, and subsequently deported to their initial destinations, did not fulfil the entry conditions and requirements in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations of the Kingdom, as they submitted incorrect information to obtain a category of visa that does not apply to them, which was discovered upon their arrival.’’

The Royal Embassy stressed the importance of following the procedures and laws enacted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for all visitors.

It stated, “The Royal Embassy would like to stress the importance of following the procedures and laws enacted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for all visitors.

“Furthermore, all passengers should review all the documents to determine their conformity with the conditions before departing from their countries to the Kingdom.

“This procedure was not limited to Nigerian citizens only, but rather to citizens of other countries.’’

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now