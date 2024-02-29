Sports
Ronaldo banned for provoking fans with gesture after ‘Messi’ chants
Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed a one-match ban by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) following his gesture to fans after chants of Lionel Messi.
Ronaldo has also been fined 30,000 Saudi Riyals by the Federation.
A statement by the Federation tagged the gesture which followed their Saudi Pro League win over Al-Shabab as “provoking fans”.
Al Shabab supporters chanted “Messi” after Sunday’s 3-2 defeat in Riyadh, and the Portuguese cupped his hand to his ear and made a gesture to the fans.
The SAFF disciplinary and ethics committee said Ronaldo cannot appeal against the decision.
Ronaldo opened the scoring from the penalty spot for Al-Nassr, but Al-Shabab twice came from behind before Talisca scored an 87th-minute winner.
Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr on a free transfer from Manchester United in December 2022 for reportedly the biggest football salary in history.
He has scored 20 goals in 22 league games this season for Al-Nassr, who are second in the table behind Al-Hilal.
