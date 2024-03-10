News
Ramadan: Nigerian Muslims await Sultan’s declaration as Saudi announces moon sighting
Nigerian Muslims are waiting for a declaration from the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.
This is as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced the sighting of the lunar month of Ramadan, which will pave the way for the beginning of the Islamic lengthy fasting.
The Kingdom announced this on its Twitter platform, @Haramaininfo, on Sunday.
The tweets partly read: “Crescent of Ramadan 1445/2024 has been sighted in Saudi Arabia!
“Subsequently, Ramadan 1445/2024 begins tomorrow, 11 March 2024.
“Taraweeh Prayers will begin in the Two Holy Mosques after Isha Prayers.”
Ripples Nigeria reports that the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs has announced the tentative dates of March 11 and March 12, 2024, as the commencement dates for the annual Ramadan fast, pending the sighting of the moon after sunset on Sunday, March 10.
Read also: 20 IPOB fighters killed as security agents destroy 50 hideouts in Imo
In a statement by Prof Salisu Shehu, Deputy Secretary General of the NSCIA, the Council urged Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Ramadan 1445 on the given date, equivalent to 29th Sha’aban 1445 AH.
The NSCIA also urged Muslim faithful who had credible sightings of the crescent to inform members of the National Moon Sighting Committee.
However, as of the time of filing this report, the Sultan has yet to make an official announcement about the commencement of the fasting in Nigeria despite the announcement from Saudi Arabia.
