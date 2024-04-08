Jigawa govt sets up committee to investigate Ramadan feeding in Babura LGA

The Jigawa State government has set up a six-member committee to investigate the 2024 Ramadan feeding programme in the Babura local government area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Youths, Sports and Culture, Mr. Sagir Musa, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Dutse.

He said the interim report for the 2024 Ramadan feeding presented before the state executive council by the Commissioner for Special Duties reported that the sum of N2.1 million was spent on Iftar.

The commissioner added that the committee was given two weeks to report its findings to the council.

He said the committee would be headed by the state’s Head of Service with Commissioners for Special Duties, Justice, Agriculture and Information as members.

The Personal Press Secretary to the governor would serve as secretary.

Governor Umar Namadi on Friday suspended the state Commissioner for Commerce, Alhaji Aminu Kanta, over the alleged misappropriation of funds allocated for the Ramadan Iftar Feeding Program in Babura LGA.

