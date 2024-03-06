News
Jigawa Assembly suspends 4 local councils’ chairmen for alleged misconduct
The Jigawa State House of Assembly has suspended four local councils’ chairmen in the state for alleged misconduct.
This followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Local Government oversight visits to the 27 local government areas in the state at Wednesday’s plenary in Dutse.
The committee’s chairman, Malam Aminu Zakari, who presented the report, urged the House to suspend the chairmen of Auyo, Dutse, Gumel, and Ringim LGAs for misconduct.
Zakari said the committee’s findings revealed that the chairmen were involved in misconduct, negligence, and misappropriation of public funds.
He said: “This honourable House should consider the suspension of chairmen of Auyo; Dutse, Gumel, and Ringim from office for the suspicious allegations of misconduct, negligence of duties, and injudicious spending of the public funds without justification.
READ ALSO: Jigawa assembly suspends council chairmen for travelling abroad without permission
“This is in line with the provision of the Local Government Law (CAP L8) of Jigawa State 2012, as well as the Financial Memorandum.
“Subsequently, the committee directed affected vice chairmen to take charge of their affairs of the councils.”
The committee also advised the Ministry of Local Government Affairs to direct all the 27 LGAs to improve on their administrative and financial duties.
It directed the ministry to serve Gwaram and Kazaure LGAs with strong warning letters for their failure to comply with the Financial Memorandum in the discharge of their duties.
The committee, however, recommended that Taura and Guri LGAs chairmen be given commendation letters for full compliance with administrative and financial regulations in their duties.
