Zamfara govt confirms arrest of 10 suspected killers of Islamic cleric
The Zamfara State government has confirmed the arrest of 10 suspects in connection with the murder of an Islamic scholar in the state, Sheik Abubakar Mada.
Mada was allegedly killed by a group of vigilante group members in Mada, Gusau local government area of the state on Tuesday.
The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sulaiman Idris, who confirmed the arrest in a statement on Tuesday in Gusau, however, said the suspects were not personnel of the State Community Protection Guards.
He said: “The government has received the heart-rending news of the extra-judicial killing of Sheikh Abubakar Hassan Mada in Mada town.
“It is indeed an unfortunate incident that could have been prevented.
“The security operatives have successfully apprehended all suspected vigilantes behind this heinous crime.
“The state government has taken the matter seriously and with all commitment to ensuring that the culprits of the unfortunate incident were brought to book.
“Every effort will be put in place to ensure justice is served without compromise.
“The Community Protection Guards, a local community-based security outfit, was established to protect communities and not terrorise people in the state.
“This clarification is expected to put to rest the confusion that arose over the identity of the arrested culprits behind the murder of Sheikh Abubakar Mada.”
Idris assured the people of the state that the government would never compromise on the protection of their lives and properties.
“We want to inform the public that the state Community Protection Guards has a modus operandi which prevents them from engaging in an operation without the guidance of relevant security operatives.
“Preliminary investigation by the police has revealed that one of those arrested was a former student of the murdered Sheikh.
“This information can help the authorities better understand the situation and take appropriate actions.
“The state government will continue to update the public on the outcome of the police investigation,” he added.
