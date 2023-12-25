Zamfara govt earmarks N1.95bn for reconstruction of traditional rulers’ palaces

The Zamfara State government has earmarked N1.95 billion in the 2024 budget for the reconstruction of palaces for 18 traditional rulers in the state.

The state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy, Affairs, Alhaji Ahmad Yandi, disclosed this on Monday in Gusau.

Yandi, who appeared before the special sitting of the House of Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriation, said the project would enhance the status of the traditional rulers.

Governor Dauda Lawal on Thursday presented the state budget estimate of N423.5 billion to the Assembly for approval.

The commissioner said the move was part of the government policy to upgrade the status of the traditional institution in the state.

He said: “Other projects to be implemented in the budget are expansion of the ministry’s complex, and local government service commission office among others.”

On his part, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Works and Infrastructure, Alhaji Shehu Baraya, said over N140 billion was earmarked for roads and other infrastructure projects in the state.

“The projects include ongoing reconstruction of major roads in Gusau metropolis under the state government urban renewal policy.

“There is also the construction of drainages and other infrastructure projects across the 14 LGAs of the state.

“The earmarked funds for the projects to be implemented by the ministry represent 34 percent of the total 2024 appropriation of the state,” Baraya said.

