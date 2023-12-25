Two dead, one injured in another accident on Lagos-Ibadan highway

Two persons died while one sustained injuries in an accident along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Monday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Mrs. Florence Okpe, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta.

She said a Toyota bus marked TSE 266 XA and a Mazda bus with registration number FKJ 215 XX were involved in the accident that occurred at 5:20 p.m., on the highway.

READ ALSO: Five killed, two injured in autocrash in Enugu

The FRSC official blamed the accident on reckless driving.

Okpe said: “A total of 15 persons, comprising 12 men and three women were involved, of which two died and one was injured.

“The injured victim was taken to Idera Hospital in Sagamu for medical attention and the deceased were deposited in the morgue of the same hospital.”

