Police arrests 8 over Enugu monarch’s murder

Police operatives in Enugu have arrested eight suspects in connection with the murder of a traditional ruler in the state.

The traditional ruler of Akutara in Adani Autonomous Community, Uzo Uwani local government area of the state, Patrick Ezugwu, was killed by armed hoodlums at about 9:00 p.m., on Sunday.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Kanayo Uzuegbu, confirmed the development to journalists when he visited the community on Monday.

He said those found culpable in the monarch’s murder would be prosecuted.

The CP said the visit was to assess the situation ahead of the investigation.

Uzuegbu said: “The Governor of Enugu State said I should relocate to this local government and ensure that all those responsible for this unfortunate act are apprehended in line with the state’s zero tolerance for crime.

“Immediately the news got to me, I dispatched my men from the Criminal Investigation Department and the Area Command, led by the Area Commander, to visit here and ensure that all those involved are arrested.

“Because no incident like this should happen without severe consequences.

“I want to disclose that so far, we have made arrest of eight prime suspects and we will continue to trail the remaining criminal masterminds of this murder.

“We must get to the root of this matter by unraveling all those behind the killing.”

He assured the community that the governor was deeply concerned about the incident.

“These criminals will never go unpunished,” Uzuegbu further assured members of the community,” he added.

