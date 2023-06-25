Police dismisses video of kidnapping in Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command has dismissed a video on the cases of kidnapping in a part of the state.

A video emerged on social media on Saturday showing how some individuals were kidnapped by gunmen in the Enugu-Ugwogo axis in the state.

The command’s spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, who reacted to the claim in a statement on Sunday in Enugu, described the video clip as misleading.

The statement read: “The Command is in receipt of a viral video clip depicting gunshots and people running in a forest, with the accompanying message that ‘Enugu-Ugwogo is not safe now, Yesterday (June 23), hoodlums kidnapped people three times.’

“As a matter of fact, forensic analysis of the video indicates that it did not happen anywhere in the country, let alone in Enugu State.

“In the same vein, the command sees the unverified and unfounded report of repeated kidnapping incidents on the same day as a misleading and mischievous act of misinformation aimed at creating panic in the state.



“The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmed Ammani, has ordered the massive deployment of the command’s policing resources to the said location and other locations for the sustained onslaught against criminal elements.

“He reiterates the unwavering commitment of the command to contain such acts of crime and criminality in the state and to bring their perpetrators to book.

“The commissioner, therefore, enjoins citizens of the state, especially those in locations where acts of kidnapping and other criminality are perpetrated, to assist the command with credible information and intelligence required to tackle the situations headlong.”

