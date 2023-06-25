Court restrains Gov Yusuf from demolishing building in Kano

Justice S.A. Amobeda of the Federal High Court, Kano, on Friday, restrained the state government from further demolition of buildings along the Bayero University road in the state.

The judge gave the order while ruling on an ex-parte motion filed by a resident of the state, Saminu Muhammadu.

The Kano State governor, Abba Yusuf, the attorney-general, the solicitor-general, the Kano state government, and the Kano State Bureau for Land Management were listed as respondents in the suit.

The rest were – the Kano State Urban Planning and Development Authority, Inspector-General of Police, Nigeria Police Force, Commissioner of Police, Commandant-General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the agency itself.

Governor Yusuf had shortly after assuming office on May 29 ordered the demolition of all illegal buildings in a bid to restore the state master plan.

At the proceeding, Justice Amobeda restrained the governor and agents of the state from demolishing the plaintiff’s property located along the BUK road, Kano.

He said: “That order of this court is hereby made in the interim, restraining the respondents by themselves, agents, servant or proxies whatsoever called from encroaching, trespassing, entering, invading, demolishing or revoking the applicant’s titles or doing any other act in respect of the applicant’s property, No. 41 and 43 situate at Salanta, along BUK road, Kano, covered by the certificate of occupancy, No. KNMLO8228 and certificate of occupancy no. KNMLO8229 pending the hearing and determination of the originating motion.

“That order of this honourable court is hereby made granting leave to the bailiff of this court to serve the 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th respondents with all processes and all subsequent processes in this suit through any staff or officer in the office of the 1st and 2nd respondents and deeming the service valid, personal and proper.”

He adjourned the case to July 10 for hearing.

