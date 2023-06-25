Accident: Gov Otu suspends cruise boat operations in Cross River

The Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, has suspended all cruise boat operations and other activities at Marina Resort in Calabar, the state capital.

The governor’s decision followed an accident involving 13 medical students on a boat cruise in the state on Saturday.

Emergency responders had so far rescued 10 students while three others are still missing.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Ogbeche, the governor ordered the cruise boat operators to meet with a government team on Tuesday in Calabar.

He also asked the police to speed up the investigation of the accident and prosecute those found culpable to serve as deterrence to others.

The statement read: “The governor also ordered that cruise boat operators with the management of the State Tourism Bureau are directed to attend a meeting in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government on Tuesday, June 27th, 2023 by 12:00 p.m.

“Besides the cruise boat operations, the State Ministry of Transport is to immediately cross-check the safety standards and conditions of all boats operating in the Calabar waterways.”

