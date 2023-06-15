Two dead as rubble of demolished buildings collapses in Kano

At least two persons were killed after rubble of demolished buildings collapsed on scavengers in Kano State on Thursday.

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has ordered the demolition of all illegal structures in a bid to restore the state to its original master plan, especially in urban areas.



The victims were killed at the site of the demolished Daula Hotel and Eid Ground respectively.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Husaini Gumel, who addressed journalists at the Daula Hotel site, said the operatives had arrested 106 suspects at the site of demolished structures across the state.

