Police arraigns tricycle operator for allegedly defiling teenager in Osun

Police on Thursday arraigned a 22-year-old tricycle operator, Tomiwa Odeyemi, at the Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun State for allegedly defiling a 17-year-old girl.

The police prosecutor, ASP Emmanuel Abdullahi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on January 29 in the Mayfair area of Ile-Ife.

Abdullahi said the defendant indecently assaulted and had canal knowledge of the victim.

The offence, according to him, contravened section 32(2) of the Child Rights Law of Osun, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The defence counsel, Mr. Okoh Wonder, urged the court to grant the defendant bail in the most liberal terms.

Magistrate O.T. Badmus granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

Badmus said the sureties must swear to an affidavit of means, reside within the court’s jurisdiction and the addresses verified by the prosecutor.

He added: “One of the sureties must be a civil servant not below grade level 07 with a three-year tax clearance certificate or deposit N50,000 with means of identification.”

He adjourned the case till July 7 for hearing.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now