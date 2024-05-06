Man in police net for allegedly defiling minor inside mosque’s restroom

The Ogun State Police Command has said that its operatives have arrested a 40-year-old man, simply identified as Abiola for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old minor (name withheld) at the Olorunloba Mosque restroom located on Ondo Road in Ijebu-Ode, Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area of the state.

The command spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital on Monday.

It was reliably gathered that the suspect had been a member of the mosque for more than 15 years.

Odutola said: “The suspect has been arrested and detained for alleged defilement.

“He will be transferred to the State CID in Abeokuta immediately after the preliminary investigation is completed.”

It was also gathered that the accused allegedly took advantage of the victim after the completion of the afternoon Muslim prayer in the mosque on Saturday, March 4, while she was using the toilet in the mosque.

“The victim told the police that she had gone to the mosque’s restroom to pass a stool.

“She explained that she heard a knock on the door shortly after she entered the restroom.

“She further claimed that she was startled when she opened the door and discovered the suspect standing by it, even though she had assumed the knock was from her younger brother, who had also come for the prayer”, Odutola said.

The victim further told the police that “she was trying to find out why Aro was in the women’s restroom when she surprisingly saw him by the door.”

He was said to have then allegedly shoved her back into the restroom and forced her up against the wall.

A police report on the incident reads: “As a result of what Aro did, the victim started bleeding uncontrollably from her private parts.

“She went back home to report the matter to her guardian, who took her to a general hospital in the area for medical attention.”

