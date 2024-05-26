Police in Nasarawa arrest armed robbery suspect, recover firearms

Operatives of the Nasarawa State Police command have arrested a suspected armed robber who is said to have been disturbing the peace of the residents in the Karu Local Government Area of the state.

This was disclosed in a press statement in Lafia on Sunday by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel.

Nansel said the suspect, a 26-year-old resident of Aso Pada was arrested by police operatives of the Mararaba ‘A’ Division during a stop and search operation at Kabayi in the Karu LGA.

He further stated that one locally fabricated Barretta Pistol and one live ammunition were recovered from the suspect as an exhibit.

He said the suspect had made useful statements, adding that efforts to trail and arrest other members of the syndicate were ongoing.

Nansel said: “On 25/5/2024 at about 0200hrs, acting based on credible information about the movement of an armed robbery suspect responsible for a series of armed robbery activities in Kabayi, Aso Pada and Mararaba general area of Karu LGA, Police operatives attached to Mararaba ‘A’ Division created a stop and search point at Kabayi to get the criminal arrested.

“The effort paid off when the suspect named David Samuel ‘M’ 26yrs of Aso Pada was sighted by the Eagle-eye operatives and was arrested; where one locally fabricated Barretta Pistol and one live ammunition were recovered from him as an exhibit.

“The suspect has made useful statements and effort to trail and arrest other members of the syndicate is ongoing.”

Nansel added that the State Commissioner of Police, Umar Shehu Nadada had ordered that the 26-year-old suspect should be charged to court for prosecution upon the conclusion of investigation into the matter.

