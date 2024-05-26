Kano: Supporters of deposed Emir, Ado Bayero protest, demand his reinstatement

Tension continued to build in the ancient city of Kano, as supporters of the deposed Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero, took to the streets of the five emirates – Bichi, Rano, Karaye, Kano, and Gaya – to protest his removal.

The demonstrations is coming after Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf signed a new law repealing the Emirate Council Law 2019, which had divided the Kano emirate into five jurisdictions and led to the dethronement of Muhammadu Sanusi in 2020.

Ripples Nigeria reports that Sanusi was reinstated as the 16th Emir of Kano on Friday in a colorful ceremony at the Government House and has since taken up residence in the palace.

Bayero, however, returned to Kano on Saturday and moved into a palace in Nassarawa Local Government Area, only to be ordered arrested by the governor. A detachment of soldiers is currently keeping watch over the dethroned monarch.

Protesters, carrying banners and placards with various inscriptions, are demanding Bayero’s reinstatement and chanting anti-government slogans. They allege that the emirship tussle is politically motivated and aimed at undermining the traditional institution.

The protests have added to the tension in the state, with many fearing a further escalation of the situation. The developments have also sparked concerns about the potential for political instability and the impact on the traditional hierarchies in the state.

