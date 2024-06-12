JUNE 12 PROTEST: Protesters march in Ikeja despite heavy security presence

On the occasion of the 2024 Democracy Day, a group of protesters gathered at the Ikeja Underbridge in Lagos, demanding economic reforms and better living conditions.

The protesters, comprising various civil society groups, including the Take It Back Movement, Education Rights Campaign, Coalition for Revolution, and Socialist Workers League, chanted solidarity songs and held placards with inscriptions such as “President Tinubu, let the poor breathe,” “Payment of living wage to all Nigerian workers now,” and “For another general strike with mass protest now.”

Despite the heavy security presence, with policemen and Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps officials deployed at the venue, the protesters remained resolute in their demands.

The demonstration is a testament to the ongoing struggles faced by Nigerians, including economic hardship and labor rights issues. The protesters’ call for a living wage and improved working conditions reflects the urgent need for economic reforms in the country.

The peaceful protest marks a significant moment in Nigeria’s democratic journey, as citizens exercise their right to free speech and assembly. The event highlights the importance of holding leaders accountable for their promises and ensuring that the voices of the people are heard.

