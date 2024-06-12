News
‘Ongoing reforms will fix economy, not intended to hurt Nigerians’- Tinubu
In his second democracy day address to Nigerians on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, President Bola Tinubu has assured that the ongoing national reforms were not intended to inflict pain, but to “fix” the economy.
He noted that the various initiated reforms were intended to create a stronger, and better foundation for future growth.
He acknowledged that the reforms had brought about hardships, he assured that over the long run, it would bring about access to economic opportunity, fair pay and compensation for his endeavour and labour
“There is no doubt the reforms have occasioned hardship. Yet, they are necessary repairs required to fix the economy over the long run so that everyone has access to economic opportunity, fair pay and compensation for his endeavour and labour.
READ ALSO:Tinubu calls for reforms to diversify beyond oil dependence
“As we continue to reform the economy, I shall always listen to the people and will never turn my back on you,” the president assured.
Tinubu sympathised with the masses, saying he understood the current economic difficulties ravaging the nation.
“Our economy has been in desperate need of reform for decades. It has been unbalanced because it was built on the flawed foundation of over-reliance on revenues from the exploitation of oil.
“I say to you here and now that as we celebrate the enshrinement of our political democracy, let us commit ourselves to the fulfilment of its equally important counterpart, the realisation of our economic democracy” he added.
By: Babajide Okeowo
