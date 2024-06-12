Dormant NPDC claims four banks, others fined N400m for data breach, hides offenders’ identity

In what could be likened to a massive cover-up, the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has refused to reveal the identities of banks, companies and others involved in leaking citizens’ data without consent.

The NDPC on Tuesday claimed that four major banks and three other institutions have been sanctioned and have incurred fines totalling N400m for infractions relating to breaches of citizens’ data.

However, the agency, saddled with the protection of citizens’ data failed to name the affected companies and financial institutions, nor did it give a breakdown of the amount any of the offenders paid, to bring the amount to the N400 million it claimed to have collected.

This is coming at a time data mining is at a peak and companies are abusing their access to citizens’ data.

More worrisome, NPDC’s National Commissioner, Vincent Olatunji during the press conference disclosed that over 1,000 financial institutions, schools, insurance companies, and consultancy firms are currently undergoing investigations for various degrees of breaches of citizens’ data.

He stressed the commission’s commitment to safeguarding citizens’ data by global best standards and practices, deeming it essential for ensuring its safety, security, and protection.

Yet, it appears the commission is protecting the culprits when they should be named and shamed.

In another development, checks by Ripples Nigeria have shown that the agency has failed to update its website since the 25th of February 2023.

The last time the agency updated its website or kept Nigerians abreast of its activities was on February 22, 2023 when it posted a news story about the partnership between the Voice Of Nigeria and NDPB To Promote Data Protection.

Since then, it has failed to update its website, raising questions as to its activeness in meeting its mandate.

By: Babajide Okeowo

