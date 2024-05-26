Northern traditional rulers call for peace in Kano over emirship tussle

Northern Traditional Rulers’ Council, on Sunday called on disputants in the Kano Emirship tussle to allow peace and love reign in the state.

The call by the traditional rulers came on the heels of protests by residents of Gaya over the dissolution of five emirates in Kano.

The Northern Traditional Rulers’ Council made the call in a statement on Sunday, calling for restraint.

“The Northern Traditional Ruling Council under the Chairmanship of His Eminence the Sultan of Sokoto notes with concern the situation in Kano as it affects our revered institution.

“The Council with all sense of responsibility calls for restraint on the part of the disputants in the interest of peace and stability moreso as the matter has reportedly gone to Court and is therefore sub-judice.

“The Council prays Almighty Allah for peace to reign in Kano in particular and Nigeria in general”, the statement read.

It will be recalled that the Kano State House of Assembly on Thursday last week dethroned the five Emirs and abolished the five Emirates in the state.

The development gave birth to the return and reinstatement of Sanusi as Emir after being dethroned in 2020.

The state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf also gave the five former emirs 48 hours to vacate all official residences and hand over former emirate properties to the Commissioner of Local Governments.

However, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, one of the dethroned emirs, who was outside the state at the time of the order, returned to the ancient city and made his way to a mini palace in Nassarawa.

Reacting to the development, Governor Yusuf directed the emir’s arrest, but the police however vowed to respect court order stopping Sanusi’s reinstatement.

