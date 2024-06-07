Court reserves judgement on deposed Kano Emir’s suit

Justice Simon Amoboeda of the Federal High Court, Kano, on Friday, reserved judgement in the fundamental human rights suit filed by the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

This followed a disagreement between the prosecution and defence counsel during the proceeding.

The Kano State government on May 24 reinstated Sanusi as the Emir of Kano four years after his dethronement by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s administration.

This followed the repeal of the law which split the Emirate into five and paved the way for the appointment of Aminu Ado Bayero as the 15th Emir of Kano in March 2020.

The Kano State government, the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, the Kano State Attorney-General, the state’s Commissioner of Police, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Department of State Services (DSS) were listed as respondents in the suit.

At the proceeding, counsel for the second respondent, Mahmood Magaji, told the court that he had filed a preliminary objection on four grounds bordering on fundamental rights and the repealed Kano Emirate law.

He urged the court to dismiss the originating summon.

“We filed our 21-paragraph counter affidavit deposed by Abdullahi Garko and written address dated May 31st on the point of law.

“Being an Emir is a privilege, not a right.

“The applicant filed his case five days after he was removed from the throne. At the time of filing, he was no longer an Emir.

“The applicant has agreed that he was removed but without a fair hearing. I urge your lordship to refuse their application and discountenance the originating summon,” he stated.

