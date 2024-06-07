Gov Alia swears in 23 caretaker committee chairmen in Benue

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, on Friday sworn in the caretaker committee chairmen for the 23 local government areas in the state.

At the ceremony held at the Government House in Makurdi, Alia charged the chairmen to deliver quality services to the people at the local level.

The governor had earlier requested the state House of Assembly to extend the tenure of the caretaker committees to allow the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) enough time to conduct local council election in the state.

Alia charged the chairmen to forfeit excuses and serve their local government areas diligently.

He urged them to give their best, especially as his administration had granted autonomy to the local governments.

The governor charged them to remain at their various duty posts, attending to the needs of the people and ensuring that the residents enjoyed the dividends of democracy.

The Caretaker Chairman of Konshisha LGA, Mr. Philip Achuah, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, said they would do their best to replicate the governor’s efforts at the local level.

He thanked the governor for granting quasi-autonomy to the local government system in the state and promised that they would not fail in their duties.

The newly inaugurated caretaker committee chairmen are Guda Dennis (Vandeikya), Philip Achuah (Konshisha); Shaku Justine (Katshina Ala); Neji Terhile (Kwande), Avar Verlumun (Gboko), Roy Terna Ashirga (Tarkaa), Agber Cephas (Buruku), James Dwem (Makurdi) and Mrs. Comfort Agbo (Gwer East).

Others are – Henry Agba (Gwer-West), Unongo Simon (Guma), Mvendaga Atetan (Ushongo), Iorzaa Victor (Ukum), Benjamin Uzenda (Logo) and Mrs. Gloria Ogebe (Ado).

Philip Ebenyaku (Agatu), Ochai Alidu (Apa), Adekpe Onum (Obi), Emmanuel Aba (Ogbadibo), Adugbo Fred (Ohimini), Dr. Wilson Eche (Otukpo), Onyilo Omale (Okpokwu) and Ire Arubi (Oju) completed the list.

