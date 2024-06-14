A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has delivered ordered the Kano State Government to pay the sum of N10 million as compensation to deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, for breaching his fundamental human rights.

The deposed Emir’s legal victory may be the first step in quest to regain the throne of Kano Emirate handed over to the reinstated Emir, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi by the Kano State Government under Governor Abba Yusuf.

The court’s decision comes after the deposed Emir instituted a legal action against the government, seeking enforcement of his fundamental rights.

Justice Simon Amobeda, in his judgment, declared that the order given by Governor Abba Yusuf for the Emir’s arrest was unlawful and constituted a breach of his fundamental rights. The court held that the Governor’s directive forced the Emir into house arrest, restricting his movement and liberty.

The judgment reads, “That, the act of the Governor of Kano State in directing the Police to arrest the Applicant without any lawful justification is a threatened breach of the fundamental right to Liberty of the Applicant guaranteed under Section 35(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as altered).”

The court further restrained the respondents, including the Attorney General of Kano State, Nigeria Police Force, Inspector General of Police, Commissioner of Police in Kano, Department of State Services, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Airforce, and Nigerian Navy, from arresting, detaining, threatening, intimidating, harassing, or interfering with the Emir’s fundamental rights.

The judgment also states, “That the 2nd Respondent and the Government of Kano State shall pay to the Applicant the sum of N10,000,000.00 (Ten Million Naira) only for the breach and likely breach of the Applicant’s fundamental rights to personal liberty and freedom of movement guaranteed under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as altered).”

In his reaction, the Emir’s counsel praised the court’s decision, stating that it vindicates their client’s stance and upholds the rule of law. The Kano State Government has yet to comment on the judgment, but it is expected to appeal the decision.

