Tinubu leaves Abuja for Lagos to observe Eid-el-Kabir

President Bola Tinubu has departed the nation’s capital, Abuja, for Lagos State, ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir festival.

According to a statement on Friday by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President will observe the significant Islamic holiday in Lagos, where he will also spend the Sallah holidays.

The President’s decision to mark this occasion in Lagos underscores his commitment to connecting with the people and reinforcing his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

During his stay in Lagos, President Tinubu is expected to engage in prayers and reflections, seeking divine guidance and wisdom as he strives to transform Nigeria.

The Eid-el-Kabir declaration was made by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, who affirmed Friday as the first day of Dhul Hijjah. The announcement was communicated through a statement issued by the Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs to the Sultanate Council, Sambo Junaid, in Sokoto State.

The Sultan extended his felicitations to Nigeria’s Muslim Ummah, wishing them Allah’s guidance and blessings. He also urged the Muslim community to continue praying for peace, progress, and development in the country, and wished all Muslims a Happy Eid-El-Kabir.

The statement from the Sultanate council read, “May Allah (SWT) accept our religious deeds, amen.” The Eid-el-Kabir festival, also known as Eid al-Adha or the “Festival of Sacrifice,” commemorates the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son Ismail (Ishmael) in obedience to Allah’s command.

