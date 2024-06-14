Hundeyin alleges Yahaya Bello engaged in illegal mining, drugs, gun running as governor

Investigative journalist, David Hundeyin has accused former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello of making a fortune through engaging in illegal mining, drug trafficking and gun running when he was the state governor.

Hundeyin who made the allegations in a post on X on Friday, said the illegal mining activities took place in Isanlu-Egbe, an area of the state richly blessed with solid minerals, before they were smuggled out to Dubai and other parts of the world in private jets.

The post read:

“Guns? Drugs? Illegally mined minerals? All of the above? This is how Yahaya Bello made his fantastic fortune as Kogi State governor; BTW – illegal mining of solid minerals in Isanlu-Egbe, which were smuggled out to Dubai and elsewhere using private jets with their transponders turned off. It’s not even a secret.”

Guns? Drugs? Illegally mined minerals? All of the above? This is how Yahaya Bello made his fantastic fortune as Kogi State governor, BTW – illegal mining of solid minerals in Isanlu-Egbe, which were smuggled out to Dubai and elsewhere using private jets with their transponders… https://t.co/qnnqe14kB1 — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) June 14, 2024

The post got a lot of X users talking with many of them agreeing with Hundeyin. Some also attributed the inability of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest and prosecute Bello to his highly placed accomplices in the illegal business.

@Greenlanta42922 wrote:

“This is why the EFCC will never touch him, his accomplices will do everything under the sun to protect him, Nigeria is a den if thieves and all the security agencies are part of those actively sabotaging this country.”

This is why the EFCC will never touch him, his accomplices will do everything under the sun to protect him, Nigeria is a den if thieves and all the security agencies are part of those actively sabotaging this country — soccerman 🛑 (@Greenlanta42922) June 14, 2024

@Emmato13: “@DavidHundeyin that’s just a tip of the iceberg, what is going on in Zamfara & Sokoto. Gold is exported to Dubai on a daily basis via sokoto airport, Kano, Abuja & via road to Niger & Benin republic, Kebbi (Dole Kaina & Dole-Faransi) Zurmi Zamfara & Sokoto (Illela). Gov’t backed.”

@DavidHundeyin that's just a tip of the iceberg, what is going on in Zamfara & Sokoto. Gold is exported to Dubai on a daily basis via sokoto airport, Kano, Abuja & via road to Niger & Benin republic, Kebbi (Dole Kaina & Dole-Faransi) Zurmi Zamfara & Sokoto (Illela). Gov't backed — Cassiopeia (@Emmato13) June 14, 2024

@Utchb2k1: “Nigeria is a crime scene. When I see people here clapping for governor of Zamfara for his willingness to fight “banditry and cattle rustling” I just laugh. The huge gold deposit is the problem. Same with lead in Ebonyi state. Not to talk of crude oil.”

Nigeria is a crime scene.

When I see people here clapping for governor of Zamfara for his willingness to fight “banditry and cattle rustling” I just laugh. The huge gold deposit is the problem. Same with lead in Ebonyi state. Not to talk of crude oil — Uche Okafor (@utchb2k1) June 14, 2024

@AdemoyeJohn: “This is the kind of thing a former colonial master or heavy user of slave labour would desired. You remember “keeping resources flowing” in Africa. Every effort is towards Nigeria not shaping up, because they’ll no longer have their way as they would.

This is the kind of thing a former colonial master or heavy user of slave labour would desired. You remember "keeping resources flowing" in Africa. Every effort is towards Nigeria not shaping up, because they'll no longer have their way as they would. — John✨️ (@AdemoyeJohn) June 14, 2024

@Otakerioghenero: “Illegal mining of solid minerals in an organised crime . The government is aware of if . If not it would have been closed down.”

Illegal mining of solid minerals in an organised crime . The government is aware of if . If not it would have been closed down. — Precious ❤️ 🇳🇬 (@otakerioghenero) June 14, 2024

@Sammystarga: “A lot is happening in Nigeria, illegal mining, drugs pushers and guns sellers like one guy that fight custom that time in they office and many more.”

Alot is happening in Nigeria, illegal mining, drugs pushers and guns sellers like one guy that fight custom that time in they office and many more — Donstarga samie (@sammystarga) June 14, 2024

@Ujubirds: “If they can’t go for someone with questionable background, this one is nothing because he learns from the best. EFCC said the system has his back. Who is the system? A town hall different.”

if they can't go for someone with questionable background, this one is nothing because he learns from the best. EFCC said the system has his back. Who is the system? A town hall different…. pic.twitter.com/Vekutr6RKu — Uju 🐦 (@Ujubirds) June 14, 2024

@Initheking: “Anywhere there is insecurity in this country, the people in government are extracting value from those places, and they don’t want the public to know about it.

Anywhere there is insecurity in this country, the people in government are extracting value from those places, and they don't want the public to know about it. — The White Wizard (@Initheking) June 14, 2024

@BrainKing: “This is not news na..it’s been happening for years. This is how some billionaires are made and not true rituals as many think 😀

This is not news na..it’s been happening for years. This is how some billionaires are made and not true rituals as many think 😀 — Worthy Brother (@BrainKing33) June 14, 2024

