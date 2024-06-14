Lawyer alleges criminal elements orchestrating insecurity in South-East to prevent Kanu’s release

Aloy Ejimakor, Special Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has alleged that criminal elements are actively working to prevent Kanu’s release from detention.

According to Ejimakor, these elements are instigating insecurity in the South-East region, perpetrating violent crimes and attributing them to IPOB, in a bid to blackmail the organization and its leader.

In a statement, on Friday, Ejimakor revealed that the spike in insecurity in the South-East is not coincidental, but rather a well-orchestrated effort by criminal elements and their sponsors to influence the Presidency and the Court against releasing Kanu.

He emphasized that these elements are using the insecurity to manipulate public opinion and create the impression that IPOB and Kanu are responsible for the violence.

“The now predictable spike in insecurity in the Southeast anytime the court date of MAZI NNAMDI KANU is approaching appears to be a well-orchestrated effort by disparate criminal elements and their sponsors to influence the Presidency and the Court into not freeing MNK from what has, by the dint of the Supreme Court judgment, degenerated to extra-constitutional detention,” Ejimakor stated.

He continued, “These false flags are thinly disguised manoeuvres to cast IPOB and MNK in a bad light; it’s an ancient mind manipulation game called ‘guilty by association,’ all aimed at complicating the pursuit of justice for MNK.”

Ejimakor challenged the Federal Government to take Kanu at his word, emphasizing that the IPOB leader had previously stated that his release would lead to an end in insecurity in the Southeast within two minutes. He attributed the continued violence in the region to those blocking Kanu’s release, accusing them of being the true merchants of insecurity.

“By refusing to take MNK at his word, the lives lost between the last court hearing and still counting must be blamed on those that are blocking the release of MNK. In reality, these people are the true merchants of the insecurity in Southeast, not MNK or IPOB. And the question to ask is this: Why must the activities of criminals, murderers, and kidnappers be attributed to IPOB without any investigation, without any credible evidence?” Ejimakor asked.

Ejimakor’s allegations have sparked concerns about the role of criminal elements in perpetuating insecurity in the South-East and their possible links to the authorities.

The statement has also raised questions about the government’s commitment to releasing Kanu, despite the Supreme Court’s judgment. As the legal battle continues, the people of the South-East region remain caught in the midst of violence and uncertainty, with no end in sight.

